Honeywell Names Ewa Pigna President of Security and Access Solutions Business

Honeywell has promoted Ewa Pigna to president of its Security and Access Solutions (SAS) business, formed in part through the company's $4.95 billion acquisition of Carrier's Access Solutions business in 2024, which added brands LenelS2, Onity and Supra to its Building Automation segment.

Pigna most recently served as chief technology officer for the SAS business, where she helped develop the division's innovation roadmap and drove increased R&D investment in the wake of the acquisition. She succeeds Jeff Stanek, who recently joined Rheem Manufacturing as Senior Vice President and General Manager, US Air.

"I am confident Ewa will further sharpen our focus on innovation and customer centricity as we shape the future of security and access solutions technologies," said Billal Hammoud, president and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation, in announcing the appointment.