Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Earns 2026 Transformative CEO Award as Company Named Top 10 U.S. Business

Allied Universal has announced that Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones has been named the 2026 Transformative CEO by the CEO Forum Group, while the company was also recognized as a Top 10 Business in America in the facilities services category.

The recognition highlights Jones’ role in advancing AI-driven innovation across security, workforce management and operations, including the company’s proprietary Live Interactive Support Artificial Intelligence platform. The CEO Forum Group cited his leadership in reshaping facility services and driving operational excellence.

Under Jones’ leadership, Allied Universal has grown from a $12 million local business into what the company describes as the world’s largest security and facility services provider. The organization now employs approximately 800,000 people worldwide and generates about $23 billion in annual revenue. The company has also expanded its global footprint and service offerings with integrated security solutions, technology-driven services and a continued emphasis on workforce performance and client service.

Jones said the recognition reflects the efforts of the company’s workforce and its commitment to innovation, investment in employees and delivering services to clients.

The CEO Forum Group’s Transformative CEO Award recognizes leaders who create value that reshapes their organizations and industries while contributing to broader societal impact. Robert Reiss, founder and CEO of the CEO Forum Group, noted that Jones’ leadership has positioned Allied Universal as a major global force by combining scale, culture and innovation.

In addition to honoring Jones, the CEO Forum Group selected Allied Universal as one of the Top 10 Businesses in America from more than 1,500 organizations evaluated for its annual publication. The designation is based on criteria focused on creating value that reinvigorates companies, reinvents industries or drives broader societal change.

Allied Universal provides security and facility services to more than 400 Fortune 500 companies and operates in over 100 countries and territories. The company is among the largest private employers globally and continues to focus on delivering integrated solutions and maintaining operational integrity.