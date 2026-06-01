Honeywell Reveals New Corporate Identities Ahead of Aerospace Spin-Off

Honeywell unveiled new branding for its post-separation companies, Honeywell Aerospace and Honeywell Technologies, ahead of the planned June 29 completion of the aerospace spin-off.

Honeywell on Monday unveiled the new brand identities that will take effect following the planned June 29 separation of its aerospace business, with the remaining automation-focused company to be known as Honeywell Technologies and the aerospace entity operating as Honeywell Aerospace.

The two companies will become independent, publicly traded organizations when Honeywell completes the spin-off of its Aerospace business later this month.

"Our new brands are rooted in a shared 140-year legacy of innovation and trust while reflecting the distinct futures of two focused companies," Honeywell Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur said in an announcement.

Honeywell Technologies will retain the Nasdaq ticker symbol HON and focus on automation, software and technologies designed to help customers improve productivity and operational performance. According to Honeywell, the company will be positioned around helping customers transition "from automation to autonomy."

Honeywell Aerospace will trade under the ticker symbol HONA and will operate as a standalone aerospace company focused on aviation technologies, avionics, propulsion systems and aerospace services. Honeywell has said the business is expected to generate approximately $15 billion in annual revenue as an independent company.

The rebranding is part of Honeywell's broader transformation into three standalone businesses focused on automation, aerospace and advanced materials. The company completed the spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials in 2025 and announced plans in February 2025 to separate its automation and aerospace operations into independent companies.

Impact on building automation and security

For security industry stakeholders, Honeywell's Building Automation segment will remain part of Honeywell Technologies following the separation. Honeywell previously identified Building Automation as one of the company's reportable business segments after the aerospace spin-off, alongside Industrial Automation and Process Automation and Technology.

Honeywell said the new Honeywell Technologies brand will feature a modernized visual identity built around an "HT" monogram while retaining the company's signature red color. Honeywell Aerospace will continue using the Honeywell name while adopting branding intended to reflect its aerospace-focused mission.

The company is scheduled to provide additional details about the standalone businesses during investor events this month. Honeywell Aerospace will host an investor day on June 3 in Phoenix, while Honeywell Technologies will hold an investor day on June 11 in New York.