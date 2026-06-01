SIA Appoints Mariana Ramírez and Vanesa Cabral to Lead International Relations Committee

Mariana Ramírez of Axis Communications and Vanesa Cabral of Convergint have been named chair and vice chair of SIA's International Relations Committee.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced new leadership for its International Relations Committee, naming Mariana Ramírez of Axis Communications as chair and Vanesa Cabral of Convergint as vice chair.

In their new roles, Ramírez and Cabral will oversee the committee's efforts to represent and advocate for SIA members internationally. The committee serves as a resource for members and their partners in key international security markets, with an initial focus on Latin America, and is responsible for developing and executing SIA's international outreach strategies and programs aimed at fostering cooperation and business opportunities among security companies and trade associations worldwide.

Ramírez currently serves as regional marketing manager for Latin America at Axis Communications, where she is responsible for positioning the company's brand in the video surveillance and security sectors throughout the region. Prior to joining Axis, she worked with CommScope on marketing strategy initiatives in Mexico and Brazil. She brings 16 years of experience in team leadership, technology, digital transformation and digital marketing and holds a degree in hotel management from Intercontinental University as well as an MBA from IPADE Business School.

Over the past year, Ramírez has served on the International Relations Committee, contributing to initiatives focused on strengthening the security industry across Latin America. She is also an AmbassadHER for the SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF) community and participates in industry events, educational programs and networking initiatives.

“I am truly honored and excited to join SIA as the International Relations Committee chair and contribute to the continued growth and professional development of the security industry,” said Ramírez. “One of my main priorities will be helping create meaningful educational initiatives and conversations that bring together manufacturers, partners, integrators and end users to drive innovation, collaboration and long-term industry growth. I look forward to supporting the development of relevant, high-impact content that helps empower professionals, strengthen our community and elevate the value of education as a key driver for business transformation and leadership in the security industry. I am especially excited to take on this role alongside Vice Chair Vanessa Cabral, working together to help expand SIA’s presence, engagement and positive impact.”

Cabral serves as LATAM director at Convergint and specializes in partnerships, business development and supply chain management. With 19 years of experience in the security industry, she has built business relationships throughout Latin America, the United States and Europe and has worked across diverse markets and business environments.

Before being named vice chair, Cabral was actively involved with the International Relations Committee, supporting regional initiatives across Latin America, contributing to webinar planning, helping organize networking events and participating in programs including WISF LATAM, the RISE program and the SIA Mentorship Program.

“It is both an honor and a responsibility to serve as vice chair of the International Relations Committee. In this role, I am particularly focused on strengthening Latin America’s position as a strategic growth region within the global security industry,” said Cabral. “My priority will be to continue strengthening the impact and relevance of our collective efforts through SIA by working together to navigate growing complexity, build resilience through emerging technologies and improve cross-industry alignment across leading organizations. By working closely across the ecosystem, we can co-create more intelligent, adaptive solutions that meet the evolving needs of end users while unlocking sustainable, long-term value for our members.”

SIA CEO Don Erickson welcomed the new committee leaders and highlighted their involvement in initiatives supporting diversity, leadership development and professional growth across the Latin American security community.

“SIA is proud to welcome Mariana Ramírez and Vanesa Cabral as the new leaders of our International Relations Committee. These inspiring and accomplished leaders have been highly engaged in SIA’s programming across the WISF community, SIAThere! networking events and other initiatives to promote diversity, leadership and professional development within our industry in LATAM,” said Erickson.

Erickson also recognized outgoing chair Jason de Souza and outgoing vice chair Mauricio Swain for their contributions to the committee, including support for industry standards initiatives, research on the Mexican physical security market and educational programming associated with Expo Seguridad México, webinars and other resources.

The International Relations Committee conducts a range of activities including webinars, white papers, networking programs, mentorship initiatives, outreach to colleges and universities and support for SIA's WISF and RISE communities in Latin America. The committee also provides resources for members operating in aligned markets and promotes awareness of SIA initiatives among industry stakeholders, researchers and media organizations.