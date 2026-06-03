ESA Announces 2026 ESX Innovation Award Winners

Winners of the 2026 ESX Innovation Awards were recognized for innovations across security, monitoring, access control, life safety and surveillance technologies.

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has announced the winners of the 2026 Electronic Security Expo (ESX) Innovation Awards, recognizing products, technologies, and services that demonstrate excellence and innovation across the electronic security and life safety industry.

The annual awards program honors solutions designed to advance the industry while creating growth opportunities for integrators, dealers, and monitoring professionals. Winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts who evaluated entries based on innovation, market relevance, user experience, and potential industry impact.

This year's ESX Innovation Award recipients include:

Access Control: CyberLock – CyberKey Blue 4

CyberLock – CyberKey Blue 4 Business Operations Software: WeSuite – QuoteAnywhere with Embedded Selena AI

WeSuite – QuoteAnywhere with Embedded Selena AI Fire Detection and Life Safety Systems: Alarm.com – Business Fire Communicator (ADC-FC100)

Alarm.com – Business Fire Communicator (ADC-FC100) Intrusion Systems: DMP – XR650 Control Panel

DMP – XR650 Control Panel Managed Services: ADI – WattBox Power Insights Dashboard

ADI – WattBox Power Insights Dashboard Monitoring Services: Worldview Monitoring – Wholesale Remote Guarding Partner Program

Worldview Monitoring – Wholesale Remote Guarding Partner Program Remote Guarding & Incident Response: AURA – AURA Smart Dispatch

AURA – AURA Smart Dispatch Smart Home Tech: ADI – Access Networks B670 WiFi 7 Outdoor Access Point

ADI – Access Networks B670 WiFi 7 Outdoor Access Point Structured Cabling, Connectivity & Power Supplies: CyberPower Systems – OL1K5RTHD Smart App Online UPS

CyberPower Systems – OL1K5RTHD Smart App Online UPS Video Analytics: CyberLock – Dynamic Audit Events

CyberLock – Dynamic Audit Events Video Surveillance Cameras: Ajax Systems – Ajax TurretCam HL

“The 2026 ESX Innovation Award winners are redefining what’s possible in security and life safety,” said ESX Chairman George DeMarco. “These technologies and services are helping companies operate more intelligently, serve customers more effectively, and create safer environments. We applaud these innovators for raising the standard across our industry.”

ESA also recognized the winners of its TechVision Challenge, a live competition that gives Innovation Award recipients an opportunity to present their solutions to a panel of integrator judges in pursuit of the Best of Show distinction.

DMP earned the 2026 TechVision Challenge Best of Show award for its XR650 Control Panel, while Alarm.com was named runner-up for its Business Fire Communicator (ADC-FC100).

Following the announcement of the judges’ selections, ESA is now inviting attendees to participate in the ESX 2026 People’s Choice Innovation Award voting. The award recognizes the product or service that attendees believe represents the most exciting, impactful, and innovative solution showcased during this year’s event. Attendees can review the finalists and cast their votes to help determine the winner.