SIA Names Dr. Jasvir Gill Vice Chair of Utilities Advisory Board

Dr. Jasvir Gill has been named vice chair of the SIA Utilities Advisory Board after serving as a founding member and Technology Subcommittee chair.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed Dr. Jasvir Gill as vice chair of the SIA Utilities Advisory Board, a group focused on compliance and technology issues affecting security professionals responsible for utility facilities.

Gill is the founder and CEO of Alert Enterprise and has spent more than 20 years advancing enterprise security through artificial intelligence-driven automation and identity-first security strategies. In 2026, he received an honorary doctorate of engineering from Guru Nanak Dev University in recognition of his contributions to engineering, technology and industry leadership.

Before founding Alert Enterprise, Gill established Virsa Systems, a governance, risk and compliance and application security company that was acquired by SAP in 2006. He also supports industry and community initiatives through advisory board service and by leading Trakki, an initiative focused on education, AI learning and community development in Punjab, India.

Gill has been involved with the SIA Utilities Advisory Board since its formation in 2022. As one of the board’s founding members, he assumed the role of Technology Subcommittee chair and has contributed to the development of educational resources designed to help utility security practitioners, integrators and end users address cyber-physical convergence.

“Critical infrastructure is the backbone of modern society, and securing it is one of the defining challenges of our time,” said Gill. “I am honored to serve as vice chair of the SIA Utilities Advisory Board and collaborate with some of the brightest minds in our industry to advance the future of cyber-physical security.”

Gill added that the industry has an opportunity to “reimagine security as a catalyst for resilience, operational excellence and sustainable growth” and said collaboration and innovation can help build “a safer, stronger and more connected world.”

“SIA is proud to welcome Dr. Jasvir Gill as vice chair of the SIA Utilities Advisory Board,” said Don Erickson. “Since this group was established, Jasvir has brought his conviction, passion and expertise to helping address the unique security challenges facing utilities, and his leadership in partnership with chair Joey St. Jacques will be immensely valuable in the advisory board’s efforts to shape how the next generation of security professionals approaches the protection of critical infrastructure.”

The SIA Utilities Advisory Board develops recommendations and guidance related to the physical security and cybersecurity of utility infrastructure. The board also provides formal responses to proposed security rules and guidance from regulatory agencies, shares knowledge with related industries and develops content for SIA events and publications.

Among its initiatives, the advisory board has helped develop the Security Cornerstones module on critical infrastructure security, hosts annual Protecting Utilities lunch events at ISC West and ISC East, developed a six-session SIAacademy LIVE! course focused on utility and energy-sector security and created SIA’s Guide to NERC CIP Compliance.

SIA also encouraged employees of member companies to become more involved in the association through volunteer opportunities, including participation in committees and groups, educational and training programs, advocacy efforts, publications, thought leadership initiatives and industry events.