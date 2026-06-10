APi Group Debuts on Fortune 500 Following $7.9 Billion Revenue Year

APi Group Corporation has announced its debut on the 2026 Fortune 500 list, earning the No. 486 position.

The annual ranking, published by Fortune magazine, recognizes the 500 largest U.S. corporations by total revenue for the prior fiscal year. APi Group secured its place on the list with $7.9 billion in 2025 revenue, reflecting a history of consistent growth across its safety and specialty services platforms.

“Joining the Fortune 500 is a meaningful milestone for APi on our 100-year anniversary and is a direct reflection of the dedication of our 29,000 teammates around the world. It is a testament to the consistent execution of our strategy as we continue building a durable, services-led business for the long term,” said Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of APi Group.

The company’s first appearance on the Fortune 500 reflects its differentiated business model, which is anchored in statutorily mandated, inspection-driven services that generate a recurring revenue base. According to the company, this approach combined with a disciplined strategy for organic growth and value-enhancing mergers and acquisitions has supported consistent performance and positioned the business for continued value compounding for shareholders.