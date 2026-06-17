Allied Universal Branch Manager Receives Defense Department Patriot Award for Support of Military Reserve Employees

Allied Universal Long Island branch manager Michael Matz receives the Patriot Award for supporting employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve and their families.

Allied Universal has announced that Michael Matz, branch manager of the company's Long Island, New York office, has received the Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

The Patriot Award recognizes supervisors for supporting employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. Matz was nominated by Allied Universal client portfolio manager Thomas Mahoney for his leadership and support while Mahoney was deployed to the U.S./Mexico border during the 2026 holiday season.

According to the company, Matz stayed in regular contact with Mahoney's family throughout the deployment to ensure they had the support and assistance they needed during his absence.

"I am honored to receive ESGR's Patriot Award. Taking care of our employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve is something that I take great pride in," Matz said. "When team members are called to serve our country, their families make great sacrifices. We want to help ensure that these families are given the support they deserve."

Mahoney, who has served in the U.S. National Guard and Reserve for 24 years, is a machinery technician chief assigned to Base Cape Cod. His military career includes 10 deployments, including service in Kuwait as well as rescue missions following Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake.

"I was compelled to nominate Michael for the exceptional support he provided my family, as well as his dedication to the entire Long Island branch team," Mahoney said. "I am incredibly grateful for the consistent communication he maintained with my family, ensuring they were doing well while I was away from my wife and children. Mike exemplifies true leadership through his dedication to his employees, especially those service in the military reserves."

The award was presented by Joseph Kruk, CMSgt, USAF (Ret.), an ESGR volunteer in New York.