PSA Security Network Recognizes 2026 PSA TEC Fellowship Recipients

The PSA Security Network (PSA) has announced the recipients of its 2026 PSA TEC Fellowship Program, recognizing five emerging professionals who participated in the organization's flagship education and networking event earlier this year.

The Fellowship Program gave recipients the opportunity to attend PSA TEC 2026, which was held April 21-24 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. The annual event brought together security and audiovisual professionals for educational sessions, certification opportunities, technology showcases and peer collaboration.

The 2026 PSA TEC Fellowship recipients are:

Adam Henricksen, Electronic Innovations

Chris Casali, Allied Universal

Erin Jackman, Pavion

Mikayla Saffels, SAGE Integration

Paige Galley, Prime Secured

According to PSA, the Fellowship Program is designed to reduce barriers to participation while introducing emerging professionals to the education, relationships and career development opportunities available through the PSA community. Recipients are selected through a competitive application process and represent professionals committed to continuous learning, industry engagement and professional growth.

During the program, fellows participated in educational sessions, certification courses, keynote presentations, networking events and collaborative discussions intended to expand their industry knowledge and professional connections.

"Everything I hoped to gain from the experience was fulfilled several times over," said Erin Jackman, Project Manager at Pavion and a 2026 PSA TEC Fellow. "I gained valuable insight, connections and opportunities throughout the event. I was able to learn from collaborators and competitors alike, build relationships across the industry and engage in conversations that will continue to impact my professional growth."

Matt Barnette, CEO of PSA Security Network, said the Fellowship Program reflects the organization's focus on building connections across the industry.

"The Fellowship Program is a great example of what PSA is all about—bringing people together," Barnette said. "When professionals have the opportunity to connect with peers, industry leaders and new ideas, everyone benefits. The relationships built through programs like this often continue long after the event and help strengthen both individual organizations and the industry overall."