Security LeadHER 2026 Highlights Growing Momentum for Women In Security

Attendees at Security LeadHER 2026 gather in Minneapolis for keynote sessions, leadership panels and behind-the-scenes security operations tours focused on advancing women in the security industry.

Security LeadHER 2026 brought together 500 security leaders at the Hilton Minneapolis on June 15–16, 2026, marking two days of networking, education and community engagement focused on advancing women in the global security industry.

Presented by ASIS International and the Security Industry Association, the event saw a roughly 10% increase in registrations compared to 2025, underscoring continued growth and expanding engagement across the sector.

Attendees traveled from 40 U.S. states and 11 nations, reflecting a broad geographic reach and a shared focus on advancing, connecting and empowering women across the profession.

“The conversations, mentorship, sponsorship and meaningful connections fostered this week are not only shaping individual careers—they are helping shape the future of the security profession,” said Rachael Paskvan, chair of the ASIS Women in Security community and head of protective services at Ecolab. “We are proud to partner with SIA to create a space where leaders, allies and emerging professionals can learn from one another, share experiences and drive meaningful change across our industry. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive security community where everyone has the opportunity to grow, lead and succeed.”

Candice Aragon, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum and chief experience officer at PSA, said the 2026 event demonstrated strong momentum for women in the industry.

“Security LeadHER 2026 demonstrates the incredible momentum behind the advancement of women in the security industry. What makes this event so powerful is that it goes beyond inspiration: it creates meaningful connections, actionable insights and opportunities that continue long after the event ends,” Aragon said. “We are proud to see this community growing and grateful to everyone who contributed to making this year’s conference our most impactful yet.”

Programming included exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of major Minnesota security operations. Attendees visited the Target Corporate Command Center, a 24/7 hub overseeing safety and security across nearly 2,000 stores and more than 60 supply chain facilities, where they observed live demonstrations of analytics and automation.

Participants also toured the Mall of America Security Operations and the Axis Experience Center, gaining insight into how security teams manage daily operations for more than 100,000 daily visitors and deploy technology to support large-scale public safety.

The conference featured two keynote presentations. Alison Fragale, organizational psychologist and professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, opened the event with “Likeable Badass: The Science of Winning the Status Game,” addressing the tension women often face between being perceived as competent and likeable and how a science-based understanding of status can shift that dynamic.

On day two, author and workplace equity expert Minda Harts delivered “Your Voice Is Your Value,” introducing her self-advocacy strategies and “Seven Trust Languages” framework to help attendees communicate their worth with confidence.

The event concluded with a leadership panel titled “The Power of Sponsorship and Allyship,” where security leaders discussed career experiences and the role of advocates in advancing professional growth. The panel was moderated by Karen Frank, managing director and head of firm safety and security services at KPMG, and included Kimberly Fearno, Emy Johnson, Alaina Meyer and Dawanna S. Witt, sheriff of Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Beyond the keynotes, attendees participated in breakout sessions, roundtables and workshops covering executive presence, confident communication, strategic networking, leadership across generations, artificial intelligence in security, bias in data-driven decision making and psychological safety in high-performing teams. Sessions also explored women in executive protection and pathways to leadership roles from entry level to the C-suite.

Security LeadHER 2026 was supported by sponsors across multiple tiers. Premier Sponsors included Amazon Worldwide Operations Security, Apple and HID. Executive Sponsors included Allegion, Axis Communications, Boon Edam, Circadian Risk, M.C. Dean, Salto, Securitas, Securitas Technology and Wesco. Partner Sponsors included Genetec, GSA, Hanwha Vision, Inter-Con Security, Johnson Controls, Resolver, Sage Integration, Verkada and ZBeta.

Organizers emphasized that the event extends beyond the conference itself through community investment efforts. Supported by Axis Communications, the program highlighted partnerships with women-owned businesses in Minneapolis, including Tameka Jones, founder and CEO of Lip Esteem. The conference also hosted a clothing drive benefiting Dress for Success Twin Cities, which provides career coaching, classes and workplace attire.

Security LeadHER 2027 is scheduled for June 14–15 in Austin, Texas.