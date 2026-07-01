ISMA Appoints Marcelo Rodriguez as Board President, Highlights Future CSO Development

Marcelo Rodriguez has been appointed president of the International Security Management Association Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2026.

The International Security Management Association (ISMA) has appointed Marcelo Rodriguez as president of its Board of Directors, with the appointment taking effect July 1, 2026.

Rodriguez, who serves as vice president and global head of security, safety and travel at Assurant, Inc., succeeds into the leadership role as ISMA continues initiatives focused on the evolving responsibilities of chief security officers (CSOs). According to the association, Rodriguez brings more than three decades of experience across law enforcement, corporate security and enterprise resilience.

The leadership transition comes as ISMA marks the completion of the first cohort of its IGNITE program, an initiative designed to prepare future CSOs by providing professional development, networking opportunities and expertise to meet the changing demands of the role.

Rodriguez said today's security environment is increasingly complex, with organizations facing geopolitical, cyber, physical and supply chain risks. He said CSOs are also taking on broader responsibilities as strategic advisors to executive leadership and corporate boards, making the position more integral to business operations.

"Today's security leaders can't just manage risk, they must be truly integrated business partners to the organizations they serve," Rodriguez said.

He added that ISMA aims to support the profession by connecting security leaders, advancing best practices and preparing the next generation of executives through programs such as IGNITE.

In addition to the IGNITE initiative, ISMA said it is continuing efforts to strengthen its member network and expand relationships with organizations across the broader security community. Those efforts include collaboration with groups such as the Munich Security Conference, whose CEO Benedict Franke addressed ISMA members during the association's meeting in Munich in February.

ISMA said its confidential, member-driven network remains focused on helping senior security leaders learn from past experiences, address current challenges and prepare for future risks as the demands on the profession continue to grow.