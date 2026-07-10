Tyto Athene Appoints Andrew Boyd as CEO

Andrew L. Boyd has been appointed CEO of Tyto Athene, succeeding Dennis Kelly, who will remain on the company's Board of Directors.

Tyto Athene has named Andrew L. Boyd as its new CEO, succeeding Dennis Kelly as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Boyd takes over leadership of the federal systems integrator, while Kelly will remain on the company's Board of Directors and continue working closely with the leadership team.

In a statement, Boyd said Tyto Athene has established a strong foundation in mission-critical networks, cyber, cloud, data and advanced technology delivery. He said federal agencies are facing increasing pressure to accelerate operations, better leverage mission data and strengthen operational resilience. Boyd added that Tyto is positioned to help customers address those challenges and that he looks forward to working with the company's employees, customers and partners to build on its momentum.

Boyd brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the defense and intelligence sectors. According to the company, his background includes scaling technology organizations focused on secure cloud, cyber, identity, data, AI-enabled modernization and mission systems. Tyto said his experience aligns with its strategy as federal agencies seek partners that can help transform complex data and emerging technologies into faster decision-making, stronger resilience and greater mission advantage.

Michael Lustbader, managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said Boyd's technical expertise and experience growing mission-focused technology businesses make him well suited to lead Tyto's next phase of growth. Lustbader also noted Boyd's previous working relationships with board member Ed Casey, Chief Growth Officer Sean Thompson and Chief Technology Officer Peter O'Donoghue as strengthening the company's leadership team.

Lustbader also thanked Kelly for his leadership of Tyto Athene and his contributions across Arlington's portfolio, citing his role in strengthening multiple businesses and serving customers.

Before joining Tyto, Boyd served as IBM's Consulting Federal Defense and Intelligence Industry Lead. He also served as CEO of S2 Analytical Solutions and National Security Solutions at IDEMIA, where he led product and services businesses, expanded business pipelines and repositioned both organizations for growth.

Earlier in his career, Boyd managed national security programs supporting Intelligence Community information technology transformation efforts and expanded engineering, cyber and cloud capabilities. He has also held senior leadership positions at IBM, SAIC/Unisys Federal, Engility/TASC, OGSystems, Northrop Grumman/TASC and SPARTA.

Boyd began his career as a U.S. Air Force officer in space operations and acquisition. He holds a Master of Science in Management of Information Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Virginia.