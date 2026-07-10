Camelot Secure Appoints Victor Brown As Chief Technology Officer

Victor Brown has joined Camelot Secure as chief technology officer to lead the technological evolution of the company's Secure360 Platform.

Camelot Secure has appointed Victor Brown as chief technology officer, expanding its executive leadership team as the company focuses on helping government agencies, defense industrial base contractors and enterprise organizations address evolving cybersecurity challenges.

Brown brings more than 30 years of experience spanning information technology, enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and federal market leadership. Before joining Camelot Secure, he served as vice president and CTO for IBM U.S. Public and Federal Market, where he also earned technical distinctions including Distinguished Engineer and IBM Quantum Ambassador.

Throughout his career, Brown has advised federal agencies and Fortune 500 organizations on AI, hybrid multi-cloud environments, Red Hat technologies and mission-critical cybersecurity modernization.

In his new role, Brown will oversee the technological evolution of Camelot Secure's Secure360 Platform. He will lead collaboration across the company's engineering, product management and development teams with the goal of strengthening customer network defenses against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The company said the appointment comes as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nation-state cyber threats continue to reshape the cybersecurity landscape. Camelot Secure said Brown's background in cybersecurity, AI, enterprise architecture and the federal market will support the next generation of innovations for the Secure360 Platform, helping customers improve resilience, increase threat visibility and address an increasingly complex digital environment.

"Vic brings a rare combination of cybersecurity leadership, technical innovation, and federal market expertise that aligns perfectly with Camelot Secure's mission," said Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure. "His experience helping organizations navigate AI adoption, cloud transformation, and evolving cyber threats will strengthen our technology strategy and enhance our ability to provide customers with proactive, intelligence-driven security solutions."