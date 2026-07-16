Manufacturers Invited to Submit Products for 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards

SecurityInfoWatch is accepting submissions for the 2026 Readers' Choice Product Awards, inviting hardware and software manufacturers to enter up to two eligible products for consideration at no cost. Products must have been officially introduced to the market between April 1, 2025, and Aug. 7, 2026.

The submission period closes August 7. Following the close of submissions, SecurityInfoWatch readers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite product in each category from August 10 through September 25. Readers may cast one vote per category, with one vote permitted per IP address. Manufacturers are encouraged to promote the voting opportunity to partners and contacts through social media, blogs, email and other channels.

Products are competing across the following 20 categories:

Access Control Hardware

Access Control Software

Alarm Systems & Accessories

Business Management Software & Solutions

Cybersecurity Hardware & Software

Door Hardware & Locks

Emergency Communications & Mass Notification

Fire & Life Safety

Installation & Training Tools and Software

Intercoms & Visitor Management

IT Networking & Cabling Products

Monitoring Solutions

Power Supplies

Sensors

Smart Home & Residential Security

Threat Detection

Video Analytics and AI Software

Video Surveillance/Data Storage, Playback & Transmission

Video Surveillance Cameras

VMS & Enterprise Security Management Software

Following the reader voting period, the product receiving the most votes in each category will be recognized as a 2026 Readers' Choice Product Award winner. Second-place finishers will receive an Honorable Mention, while third-place products may also earn Honorable Mention recognition in the largest categories.

The 2026 Readers' Choice Product Award winners will be announced on SecurityInfoWatch in November. Winning products and honorable mentions will also be featured in the WINTER 2026 BIG BOOK Product Guide, published with the December issues of Security Business, Security Executive and Locksmith Ledger International.

For more information, including product eligibility requirements, submission instructions and the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards schedule, visit the Readers' Choice Awards page.

(Editor's Note: This article has been updated to clarify the timeline for the 2026 SecurityInfoWatch Readers' Choice Product Awards. Manufacturers may submit eligible products through Aug. 7. Reader voting will take place Aug. 13 through Sept. 25.)