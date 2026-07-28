Security Industry Networking Event Draws More Than 130 Pros to Jersey Shore

More than 130 professionals representing manufacturers, systems integrators, distributors, dealers, monitoring companies and technology providers gathered July 23 at Funtown Beach in Seaside Park, N.J., for a security industry networking event hosted by Defined Marketing.

The event brought together attendees from across the physical security industry for an afternoon of informal networking and collaboration along the Jersey Shore, offering an alternative to the traditional trade show or conference setting.

According to Defined Marketing President Janet Fenner, the location was chosen to foster conversation while also highlighting the role security technology plays in protecting local communities.

“I see firsthand how security technology protects our community’s everyday life,” Fenner, a Seaside Heights resident, said in a press release. “Our choice to bring the event to the shore was intentional; it created an informal space where the industry can connect and trade ideas.”

The event also drew attention to Seaside Heights’ recent investment in public safety technology. The borough completed a $1.05 million surveillance upgrade that includes high-definition pan-tilt-zoom cameras, infrared night vision capabilities and a Real-Time Crime Center providing continuous monitoring of the beach, boardwalk and surrounding streets.

Tom McNelia, director of integration at Gridless, whose company is involved in the townwide surveillance project, said the investment reflects broader trends in physical security.

“That local investment reflects a national shift: security is an increasingly visible, community-facing function that protects people, livelihoods and local economies,” McNelia said.