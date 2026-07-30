Father of Apalachee High School Shooter Sentenced to 15 Years

Colin Gray, the father of the student responsible for the 2024 mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, marking one of the most prominent cases in which a parent has been held criminally responsible in connection with a school shooting.

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm handed down the sentence Thursday to Gray, whose son, Colt Gray, was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murdering two students and two teachers during the Sept. 4, 2024, attack.

The Associated Press reported that a jury convicted Colin Gray in March of second-degree murder in the deaths of the two students and involuntary manslaughter in the killings of two teachers. The shooting also wounded a teacher and eight students.

During sentencing, Primm said the evidence showed Colin Gray failed to respond to repeated warning signs surrounding his son’s behavior and did not take adequate steps to prevent his access to firearms. While acknowledging the profound impact the attack had on victims, families and the community, the judge said the court’s responsibility was to impose a sentence based on the law rather than emotion.