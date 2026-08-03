Cloud Security Alliance Launches AI Resilience Center Of Excellence with Rubrik as Founding Partner

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) has launched the AI Resilience Center of Excellence, a new initiative under the CSAI Foundation aimed at helping enterprises and public sector organizations strengthen resilience as AI agents and autonomous workflows become more widespread.

The vendor-neutral, community-driven Center is designed to help organizations protect, monitor, contain and recover data and systems in the age of AI-powered operations. According to CSA, the initiative will provide practical guidance, research, executive education and operational best practices to help establish AI resilience as a recognized operational discipline.

Rubrik has joined the CSAI Foundation as the Lead Founding Partner for the AI Resilience Center of Excellence. The company said it will contribute independent threat research through Rubrik Zero Labs, product telemetry and executive thought leadership to support the Center's research and governance efforts.

"AI agents are already inside the enterprise, and most security teams can't tell you what those agents do," said Kavitha Mariappan, Chief Transformation Officer at Rubrik. "The AI Resilience Center of Excellence gives us a vendor-neutral hub for developing observability frameworks supported by independent research and aggregated customer data. Addressing AI resilience systematically now will help organizations recover more quickly and efficiently in the future."

CSA said the Center is intended to support organizations as AI adoption accelerates and AI-driven failures become more common due to increasingly sophisticated threat actors and the complexity of deploying AI at enterprise scale.

"As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI and autonomous systems, they're also entering an era where AI-driven failures will become increasingly common, due to both sophisticated threat actors and the complexity of deploying AI at enterprise scale. Helping organizations solve these issues is why we founded the AI Resilience Center of Excellence," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of the Cloud Security Alliance. "Rubrik will help shape the research, frameworks, and best practices needed to advance AI resilience. Together, we're building a community dedicated to helping organizations navigate the challenges of the next generation of AI-powered systems."

The Center will be guided by an advisory committee made up of resilience experts, cybersecurity practitioners and leaders focused on resilience at the board level. It will also collaborate with other CSAI initiatives while developing an AI Resilience Reference Architecture, board and executive briefings, tabletop exercise kits and guidance for security and technology practitioners that includes maturity models and metrics.

RSAC is also supporting the initiative.

"AI is rapidly changing not only how organizations operate, but also how essential services, economies, and societies function," said Jen Easterly, CEO of RSAC. "Organizations must be prepared to anticipate failures, contain their impact, recover quickly, and learn from what happened. But the challenge goes beyond enterprise resilience. As AI becomes embedded across critical infrastructure and public services, societies must also build the capacity to withstand disruption and adapt safely to transformational change. RSAC is proud to sponsor the AI Resilience Center of Excellence and support a community-driven effort to make resilience a practical discipline for the AI era."

CSA said organizations and senior leaders interested in serving on the AI Resilience Center of Excellence Executive Advisory Committee are invited to express their interest. The organization is also encouraging security and business leaders to register for its virtual CxO Trust Summit on Aug. 19, which will focus on AI governance, evolving regulatory requirements, cloud and AI supply chains and executive alignment as AI adoption continues to grow.