Anaconda Acquires Enkrypt AI to Expand AI Security and Governance Platform

Anaconda has acquired Enkrypt AI to expand its platform with AI security, governance and compliance capabilities for enterprise AI-native applications.

Anaconda Inc. has acquired Enkrypt AI, adding AI security, governance and compliance capabilities to its platform as the company looks to provide enterprises with a unified foundation for building, orchestrating and securing AI-native applications.

The acquisition extends Anaconda's platform across the AI-native development lifecycle, from early-stage development through production deployment. According to the company, Enkrypt AI's technology adds security, governance and compliance capabilities designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risks across AI models, agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

Anaconda said it has spent more than a decade building, curating and securing open source packages and AI models used by development teams. The company said its platform now includes production-grade AI orchestration and that its recent acquisition of Kilo Code expanded support for agentic engineering environments.

With the addition of Enkrypt AI, Anaconda said the platform now includes a security and compliance layer intended to help enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents while maintaining governance and regulatory controls. The company described the technology as vendor-neutral and cloud-agnostic.

The announcement comes as organizations continue expanding their use of AI agents while facing growing security concerns. According to Enkrypt AI, the company scanned more than 268,000 tools across 25,000 MCP servers during the past two months and identified more than 143,000 vulnerabilities affecting 73% of those servers.

Enkrypt AI also supports frontier AI models used by enterprises. The company is an OpenAI compliance integration partner, providing organizations using ChatGPT Enterprise with access to audit, compliance and guardrail controls. Anaconda said the same model-agnostic approach is planned for enterprises using Anthropic.

The platform also translates regulatory frameworks into automated controls and guardrails, including the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, the EU AI Act and industry-specific regulations to help organizations demonstrate compliance while reducing their attack surface.

"Enterprises are running AI-native applications and services that already contain exploitable vulnerabilities and weaknesses, leaving them exposed to unknown risks they cannot easily address," said David DeSanto, CEO of Anaconda. "Enkrypt AI makes the unknown known, giving teams the security and guardrails required to get the board, CISO, and legal sign-off they need to scale systems with confidence. We're thrilled to welcome the Enkrypt AI team to Anaconda."

Sahil Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Enkrypt AI, said enterprises are looking for ways to reduce AI model security risks before they become larger organizational issues.

"There's a difference between running AI, and running AI safely," Agarwal said. "Trust can't be added after an agent ships, it has to be built into and run on a trusted foundation from day one. We've found the right home with Anaconda and are excited to join forces and make this a reality for organizations looking for a platform that delivers AI model security and safety from the start."

Anaconda said Enkrypt AI will continue operating with no changes to its existing products, plans or customer support while the companies work toward a unified platform for building, orchestrating and securing AI-native systems.