Everon acquires Michigan-based Riverside Integrated Systems

Boca Raton, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 – Everon, also known as ADT Commercial, announced today the purchase of Riverside Integrated Systems, Inc. based out of Grand Rapids, MI. This is the fifth acquisition that Everon has completed since emerging as a standalone organization in October 2023, and its fourth this year. With the purchase of Riverside Integrated Systems, Inc., Everon continues to deliver on its promise for geographic and service coverage expansion across the U.S.

“This is an exciting time for Everon, and we’re proud to welcome Riverside Integrated Systems’ talented team and leadership to our rising organization,” said Dan Bresingham, Chief Executive Officer. “Joining forces with Riverside – with their extensive history of expertise in the fire and life safety business – greatly extends our service capabilities across the region and helps us to deliver as a single-source provider for our customers.”

Established in Grand Rapids, MI over 33 years ago, Riverside Integrated Systems, Inc. has solidified its position in the region as a client-driven organization with a focus on fire, life safety, security, and communication services integration for a wide range of commercial environments.

Over the last three decades, the company has grown to become one of the largest fire alarm contractors in Michigan, and expanded its capabilities to offer its client base with a host of premium services, industry-leading technical knowledge, and top-tier support.

“At Riverside Integrated Systems, we’ve proven our value over the last 30-plus years as a true partner and provider, committed to quality work with a focus on customer needs and complete satisfaction,” said Tom Kramer, President/Owner, Riverside Integrated Systems, Inc. “We recognize that same drive for excellence in Everon, and look forward to joining an organization whose irrefutable expertise and industry-leading capabilities match our own.”

Everon was built over the last decade by some of the most trusted names in commercial security. In that time, teams remained focused on providing comprehensive, scalable solutions to address the unique needs of mid-market, national and large-scale organizations, and established a new industry standard for customer-driven service excellence and delivery.

With GTCR’s acquisition of ADT Commercial in October 2023, Everon has emerged as an innovator and service excellence champion protecting commercial people, property, and assets across industries.

For business owners interested in learning more about joining forces with Everon, please contact Michael Kennedy, Vice President, M&A at [email protected].

For more information, visit everonsolutions.com. Click here to read the full story.