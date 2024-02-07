The SALTO WECOSYSTEM: A new brand DNA for the future of advanced access

Oiartzun, Spain — Salto Systems is proud to unveil the SALTO WECOSYSTEM, a new brand platform that brings together its core brands – Salto Gantner, and the newly introduced Vintia – to lead the digital transformation of access and identity management. This strategic move synergises a diverse range of innovation expertise under one brand platform ecosystem and signals a significant leap forward in the access control industry.

The SALTO WECOSYSTEM embodies the commitment to innovation of each SALTO company and demonstrates the collective power of smarter access to places, experiences, and opportunities. By redefining its brand platform and establishing core brands under the umbrella of a single brand platform ecosystem, SALTO aims to foster a more sustainable and connected future, driven by the strength and expertise of each brand.

Under the SALTO WECOSYSTEM, each brand contributes its unique strengths and plays a vital role in this common mission:

Gantner develops reliable and smart identification, access, cashless payment, and locker solutions that automate and digitise business processes, optimising organisational efficiency and security.

Salto continues to lead the way in pioneering building access, identity management, and electronic locking technology that ensures a secure, smart, and seamless user experience.

Vintia, the most recent addition to the brand ecosystem, specialises in innovative ticketing and booking systems that revolutionise the customer experience in the leisure and attractions sector.

Aznar Sethna, CSMO of SALTO, shares that "Uniting our core brands – Salto, Gantner, and Vintia – under the SALTO WECOSYSTEM reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive yet distinct solutions and services that improve access, streamline operations, and enhance the user experience across a wide range of industries. This new brand platform ecosystem allows for a more cohesive market approach, creating further value for our partners who can leverage the strengths of each brand to deliver innovative solutions. The ability to retain distinct solutions, technologies, and brand characteristics while sharing and enabling one another’s synergies is a testament to the strength of the SALTO WECOSYSTEM as a whole, and the collaborative spirit fostered within each brand."

Marc Handels, Co-Founder and CTIO of SALTO, adds, "SALTO has a commitment to the sustainable delivery of our products. We’ll continue this focus in the SALTO WECOSYSTEM and promise to incorporate practices that help us deliver a more secure, interconnected world that positively impacts future generations."

The launch of the SALTO WECOSYSTEM is accompanied by a new visual identity – including a logo, colour scheme, and typography – which will be gradually implemented across all corporate materials, product packaging, and branding assets.

For more information about the SALTO WECOSYSTEM and our journey to redefine access and identity management, please visit www.saltowecosystem.com.