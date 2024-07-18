Convergint acquires Helinick, expanding in Romania

Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced that it has acquired Helinick, a Romania-based integrator that specializes in the design and implementation of electronic security, fire safety, communications, and building management systems. Helinick is a market leader and fast-growing organization in Romania with over 500 regional customers. This acquisition greatly expands Convergint’s key service and technology capabilities across Europe.

Founded in 1991, Helinick provides turn-key, innovative technology solutions, tailored to customers’ unique industry needs. With a reputation for providing best-in-market service, Helinick has fostered strong business growth across the region, acting as a strategic partner to customers across Romania and Germany to reduce risk, improve safety, and deliver transformative results. The acquisition brings over 160 colleagues to Convergint—extending its foothold across the region and allowing it to meet growing customer demand with cutting-edge technology solutions.

“Helinick is a leader in their region for security technology and design, and their expertise will accelerate our strategic growth in this crucial market, and with our global customers,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint. “We’re thrilled to welcome Helinick colleagues to Convergint. Their dedication to providing customers with innovative technology integrations and industry-leading service is well-aligned with our core Values and Beliefs, and together we will strengthen Convergint’s global reach.”

“With a shared mission to deliver the market’s most advanced technology solutions, joining Convergint enables Helinick to meet progressing demand for fully-integrated, digitally transformed security systems,” said Marius Retegan, Executive Director of Helinick. “Convergint’s global presence and culture of service will allow us to power growth, and continue to deliver premium service to our existing customers across Romania.”