Everon launches Mavn BI, Onepoint, and Sightline brands

Everon announced today the launch of Mavn BI business intelligence, Sightline advanced video solutions, and the OnePoint account management portal as part of a series of differentiating offerings. The launch notably delivers on Everon’s investment made through this year’s acquisition of DIGIOP, a software development company specializing in video and business intelligence solutions, and reaffirms the integrator’s mission to chart a path to growth through technology and innovation.

“The launch of Mavn BI, Onepoint, and Sightline signifies a crucial next step in the evolution of our business and builds on the incredible momentum we’ve created after stepping out as Everon just over a year ago,” said Dan Bresingham, Chief Executive Officer, Everon. “These offerings harness the full power of our investment in DIGIOP and are key differentiators that will allow us to enhance the commercial customer service experience on several fronts.”

Mavn BI offers commercial, enterprise-level customers the ability to manage and access robust data and analytics. Mavn BI leverages data from a variety of sources—including point of sale, video analytics, alarm data, license plate recognition, and more—to empower businesses with actionable knowledge to help improve operational efficiency, mitigate risks, protect people and assets, and help reduce loss.

Sightline is centered on Everon’s premier suite of video offerings, combining the power of a video-driven security approach with Everon’s best-in-class monitoring services for a compelling suite of future-forward solutions.

Onepoint, Everon’s cloud-based software portal, acts as a single point of access for commercial customers, linking their critical business insights from Mavn BI and Sightline video solutions in an all-in-one destination. Onepoint acts as a growth platform to accommodate future security and life safety solution integrations to enhance the overall user experience going forward, all through a single pane of glass.

“We’re offering a single point of entry where customers can gain invaluable insight into their business through differentiating analytics and leverage the mounting power of video to bolster the safety and security of their facilities. These are customer-centric technologies that create the best-in-class user experience we’re always striving for at Everon.” said Mike Compton, Chief Technology Officer, Everon.

For more information on Mavn BI, Onepoint, and Sightline solutions, as well as Everon’s full portfolio of offerings, visit www.everonsolutions.com.