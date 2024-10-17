Axis Communications opens first Southern Cone Technology Experience Center in Chile

Axis Communications celebrated the grand opening of its newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Santiago, Chile—the first AEC to be constructed within the southernmost part of South America, otherwise known as the Southern Cone.

The Chile AEC will serve industry professionals across five Latin American countries—Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia—benefiting key industries in the region, including critical infrastructure, mining, and smart cities. Within the experience center, local Axis partners and customers will be able to observe and gain hands-on experience with the latest Axis technology innovations across video, audio, analytics, and security controls.

As both the capital and largest city in Chile, Santiago is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation within Latin America’s technological landscape. This growing market will only continue to expand with the addition of Axis’ newest AEC, which is sure to further stoke smart technology interest and adoption within the region and surrounding countries, in addition to providing accessible resources and critical on-the-ground support. The AEC will support both current and future Axis partners in the region, providing a convenient physical location where organizations can improve their knowledge and understanding of modern security solutions.

“The opening of our new Chile experience center is a monumental moment for Axis,” said Leopoldo Ruíz, Regional Director for Latin America at Axis Communications. “It demonstrates our steadfast commitment to providing our partners and customers across the globe with the highest quality products and services within both the security and broader technology spaces.”

In addition, Luis Mariano Vega, Area Sales Manager for South Cone, stated, “Thanks to our AECs in Latin America and beyond, we’re able to build deeper, more trusting relationships with local businesses, as these facilities offer an easy and accessible way to experiment with our technology and get answers to important questions. Our goal is to continue fostering trust with our partners and customers within the Southern Cone, and we are excited to see what this new chapter in the Axis story will bring.”

The new 3,659-square-foot AEC will provide an immersive, interactive, and user-friendly experience for local Axis partners and visitors. The facility will allow visitors to experience a wide range of unique capabilities and features, including:

Simulation scenarios where visitors can test out specific conditions based on different industry segments such as critical infrastructure, mining, and energy, as well as experiment with the latest Axis security solutions for each scenario.

Displays and demonstrations for AXIS Perimeter Defender , offering high-security perimeter surveillance and protection, and AXIS Object Analytics , which detects, classifies, tracks, and counts objects to provide actionable insights for more informed decision-making.

, offering high-security perimeter surveillance and protection, and , which detects, classifies, tracks, and counts objects to provide actionable insights for more informed decision-making. In addition to solutions from the Axis product line, offerings from Aidant Intelligent Technology, Araani, Genetec, ISS, Milestone, Camstreamer, and Vaxtor will also be on display and available for demonstration.

"Over the years, both companies have worked hand in hand, building an excellent relationship based on trust and collaboration in all areas,” said Cristián M. Barraza Navarro, Regional Sales Director for the Southern Cone at Genetec, an Axis partner. “This relationship will be further strengthened now that both companies will have the new Axis Experience Center in Santiago. It will be an incredible opportunity, as it will allow people to test and personally verify the features, advantages, and functionalities of AXIS products and solutions."

“For Mercado Libre and at the Internal System Department, we are very pleased to have a local Axis Experience Center featuring the latest products and solutions,” added Daniel Hernández Gómez, Internal System Senior Analyst at Mercado Libre, an Axis customer. “It will undoubtedly be a great asset for the projects we are currently working on and serve as a support for future projects.”

"Axis has been a cornerstone in the initiative I launched to connect municipalities with video surveillance companies,” said César Figueroa, Senior Engineer of Telecommunications and Electronic Security Systems at the Santiago Metropolitan Regional Government, another Axis customer. “Now having an Axis Experience Center significantly enhances the ability of municipalities to explore, evaluate, and test its solutions. It’s an invaluable resource, which provides strong support for both current and future projects."

Axis, along with Ted Wiklund, Sweden's Ambassador to Chile, local partners, customers, and stakeholders, will celebrate the Chile AEC grand opening with a formal ribbon cutting on October 16 and 17. The event featured music, speeches, presentations, and tours of the new facility given by local Axis experts, in addition to special activities for attending media. The Chile AEC is located at Av. Vitacura 2827, oficina 801, Las Condes, Santiago de Chile. To schedule a time to tour the new Axis Experience Center or to learn more about the facility and its resources, please email Tamara Castro, our Office Services Coordinator in Santiago ([email protected]).