GardaWorld enters into binding agreement to acquire Stealth Monitoring

Garda World Security Corporation announced today that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (Binding Agreement) to acquire the business of Stealth Monitoring. This acquisition will introduce proprietary technology and extensive product expertise as well as unite the complementary strengths and technologies of both companies, elevating the value and scope of customer offerings.

“With decades of experience in mobile and fixed video monitoring, we see Stealth Monitoring as a highly complementary business to our existing global champion businesses and as an opportunity to establish an unrivaled North American leadership in mobile and fixed video monitoring,” said Stephan Crétier, Founder, President, and CEO of GardaWorld. “We look forward to teaming up with the ambitious experts and operators at Stealth Monitoring who share our entrepreneurial, growth-oriented mindset, laser focus on value creation, and desire to innovate and reshape industries.”

“We have a longstanding dedication to advancing the state of commercial video monitoring across North America through a commitment to customer experience and the development of cutting-edge technology,” said Max Baigelman, CEO of Stealth Monitoring.

“Our goal has always been to anticipate our client needs and continuously deliver the right solutions. GardaWorld shares our winning mindset and an incredible track record for elevating companies and operations in the security industry to the next level of growth and value creation. We’re looking forward to joining forces to continue Stealth’s expansion,” added Erik Mikkelsen, President and CRO, Stealth Monitoring.

Stealth Monitoring has approximately 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.