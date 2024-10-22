Centrios to make Canada debut

Centrios, a new brand from ASSA ABLOY, makes its Canadian debut at Canasa Security Canada. The new access control platform, comprised of an intuitive and easy-to-use mobile app, web interface, locks, and readers, was developed to address the needs of the small business market.

With Centrios, business operators can quickly and intuitively manage scheduled access and retrieve access reporting for employees and visitors across multiple physical sites from their phone or a PC. System users can effortlessly unlock or lock doors with a touch of their phone to a Centrios lock or smart reader. Centrios is a free system that offers businesses an upgrade path to enhanced features and capacities, such as the number of users, door devices, or scheduling capabilities.

Designed with channel partners and end-users in mind, the Free Plan includes management of up to 5 openings, 24/7 access for up to 10 users, and reporting features. The Select Plan enables up to 20 openings, 100 individuals, and custom scheduling and reporting. Neither plan requires a long-term commitment, and a system can be set up in seconds, 24 hours a day. The Centrios solution also features comprehensive 24/7 North America-based customer support resources and a 2-year electronics warranty.

“Were excited to take this first step into the Canadian market, and we’ll be there to listen and learn,” explains Bryan Lieberman, Centrios General Manager. “Centrios is deeply appreciative of the partners and customers who make us successful. By continuing to meet with members of the Canadian security community, we’ll learn even more about unique requirements in terms of platform, product, and partnership to even better position Centrios as the preferred access management platform for small businesses in North America.”

Centrios also connects end-users with locksmiths, integrators, and security professionals through the Centrios Partner Program. This program offers partners valuable training content, end user leads, and the ability to manage their own details for representation on the Centrios where-to-buy finder. “Centrios is more than a lock, more than a smart reader, and more than an app,” Lieberman explains. “It’s a business designed from the ground up to serve the access needs of small and growing businesses. With this as our mission, we provide small businesses greater freedom and more time to focus on the activities that are important to them, especially our channel partners when it comes to growing and diversifying their businesses.”

The Centrios platform, products, and services will be available for purchase in Canada through the ASSA ABLOY Canada Door Security Sales organization early next year.