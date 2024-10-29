Hexagon US Federal announces Chris Reichert as CEO and President

Hexagon US Federal, an independent subsidiary of Hexagon Corporation exclusively focused on bringing a broad range of Hexagon technologies and professional services to the US Federal government and its partners, announces the appointment of Chris Reichert as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this new role, Chris will guide Hexagon US Federal through its next stage in bringing its technology to US defense, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies.

“Chris has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a dedication to ensuring excellence for our customers and partners during his tenure at Hexagon US Federal,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael D. Maples, chairman of Hexagon US Federal’s Board of Directors. “We are confident that his in-depth industry knowledge, strategic thinking, and vision will lead Hexagon US Federal into a new era of success in delivering best-in-class solutions for our government customers.”

This is the latest promotion for Chris, who joined Hexagon US Federal in 2018 as VP of Strategy. In 2021, he was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, and in January 2024, he transitioned to serving as Chief Operating Officer. In March 2024, he was appointed to the Hexagon US Federal Board of Directors. In every position Chris has held since coming to Hexagon US Federal, he has demonstrated strong leadership skills, an unwavering commitment to investing in people, and has always diligently focused on mission outcomes for the business.

Chris has 20 years of experience supporting United States Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers, from his earliest role with the Naval Sea Systems Command to other roles at SAIC, Cubic-Abraxas, and BAE Systems. Chris holds an MBA from George Mason University and a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

