Motorola Solutions acquires control room software provider 3tc Software

Motorola Solutions, Inc. has acquired 3tc Software (3tc), a provider of control room software solutions for Fire and Rescue Services and Police, based in Leicestershire, United Kingdom (U.K.).

3tc’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software is designed to maximize 999 call-taker speed and efficiency in high-stress environments. The single-screen software gathers and synthesizes critical data that enables call takers to display the real-time location of the caller and the closest emergency responders to more quickly dispatch help to those in need.

“Every second counts in an emergency, and call takers count on CAD software to efficiently document critical information and quickly connect those in need with those who can help,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “We’ve long supported the U.K.'s police agencies with advanced dispatching capabilities, and this acquisition expands our Command Center portfolio with a solution specifically designed for Fire and Rescue Services.”

3tc and Motorola Solutions have worked together to serve the U.K.'s emergency services for over five years, and this acquisition further aligns the companies’ critical experience and innovation focused on advancing CAD for the U.K.'s public safety agencies.

“We are very excited to join Motorola Solutions,” said David Todd, CEO, 3tc Software. “We share a focus on developing solutions that streamline emergency workflows and are excited to enhance the services we deliver to our emergency services customers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.