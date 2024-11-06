ONVIF launches new online learning initiative

ONVIF has released the first course in a new online learning initiative designed to promote greater knowledge and understanding of the workings of ONVIF. The new “Introduction to ONVIF” course offers a comprehensive overview of how the organization and its standardized interfaces work for the interoperability of IP-based physical security products and services.

Available on www.onvif.org, the interactive course educates users on the ONVIF mission and organization, the benefits of ONVIF standards, what ONVIF profiles and add-ons are and practical applications for both, and the importance of the conformance process. The e-learning course is free of charge and available to anyone interested in learning more about ONVIF.

“With today’s rapidly advancing technological advancements, education and knowledge sharing are increasingly important for organizations of all types to achieve their business goals,” said Leo Levit, chairman, ONVIF Steering Committee. “This e-learning course will help increase the understanding of ONVIF and the advantages of incorporating ONVIF conformant products into a security system.”

ONVIF member companies can also access the e-learning course for use on their internal learning management platforms to provide this information to their staff and customer base.