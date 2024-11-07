Actuate welcomes industry veteran Ken Francis as CEO

Actuate, a provider of vision-based AI monitoring solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ken Francis as CEO. With over two decades of experience at the helm of companies such as Eagle Eye Networks and AMAG Technology, Ken brings a proven track record in building and scaling global security technology businesses. He will lead Actuate’s continued global expansion, strengthen its channel partnerships, and advance its position as a fast-growing monitored video AI provider.

Ken’s technical acumen and deep industry insight position him uniquely to expand Actuate’s network of resellers and technical partnerships, solidifying relationships with channel partners that are eager for the company’s solutions. His background with major companies like Eagle Eye Networks, AMAG, and UTC underscores his capability to drive growth from the ground up, seamlessly integrating customer-focused solutions into complex security infrastructures.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ken to the team,” said Sonny Tai, Actuate’s co-founder and recently appointed President. “His experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals as we scale globally. Ken’s commitment to solving real-world security challenges with innovative, operator-centric technology is a powerful asset to our mission.”

Ken shares in the excitement about his new role, stating, “Actuate has an insatiable appetite for success and a talented team that’s second to none in the industry. The opportunity for growth here is immense, and we’re positioned to expand rapidly through continued development of global channel partnerships. I’m excited to lead Actuate into its next chapter, building on its foundation of innovation and unwavering customer focus to create a $100 million revenue business.”

“Ken joining Actuate will be a force multiplier for their efforts at continuing to lead with innovation in our industry,” said Kurt Takahashi, CEO, Netwatch. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Actuate under this new era of leadership.”

For more information about Actuate, please visit https://actuate.ai.