H.I.G. Capital and Thoma Bravo to acquire CompTIA brand and products

H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) and Thoma Bravo are pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the brand and information technology (IT) certification and training business and products of the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA).

CompTIA is a global leader in IT certifications and trainings, focused on promoting industry growth and skills development across the $5 trillion global IT ecosystem and its 38 million professionals. It provides comprehensive education, training, certifications, and market research across areas including cybersecurity, emerging technologies, networking, cloud computing, and technical support.

A vendor-neutral credentialing program for technology workers, CompTIA has awarded over 3.5 million globally recognized certifications to professionals across the full range of technology companies. It also maintains a strong global partner program with thousands of academic institutions, non-profits, job corps centers, and other organizations focused on developing and certifying the next generation of technology talent.

Following the closing of the transaction, CompTIA will operate as a for-profit company under H.I.G. and Thoma Bravo's ownership. Its existing membership-based, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization will be separated from CompTIA and continue its mission of service to the IT industry.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with two leading, experienced investors in the technology space, whose expertise and resources will allow us to expand our impact on the global IT industry," said Todd Thibodeaux, President and CEO at CompTIA. "Through this transaction, we will be well-positioned to accelerate and expand the rollout of products and services to train the highly skilled workers of the future and further strengthen our reputation across the industry as the leading provider of certifications and trainings."

"The Association's Board of Directors is very excited to be working with H.I.G. Capital and Thoma Bravo in this transformational process for the Association and also for the CompTIA business," said Tracy Pound, Chair of CompTIA's Board.



"This transaction will allow the Association to chart an expanded course of service to the global IT industry while making a substantial new commitment to charitable impact," added Scott Barlow, Vice Chair of CompTIA's Board.

"We are delighted to partner with Todd and the rest of the CompTIA team," said Matthew Robinson, Managing Director at H.I.G. "We look forward to embarking together with management on CompTIA's next phase of growth as a business fully dedicated to advancing the careers of IT professionals globally."

"Global education is continually evolving to become more skills-based, and CompTIA is powering that shift with partnerships spanning academic institutions, private enterprises, government entities, and training delivery partners," said Matt Hankins, Managing Director at H.I.G. "CompTIA's educational training content and certifications are enabling people across the world to gain entry and advancement in the IT space to unlock personal earning potential."

"The technology landscape is evolving quickly, and it is more important than ever that IT professionals have the skills needed to solve not only today's challenges but also those expected to emerge in the future," said A.J. Rohde, Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We view our investment in CompTIA as an important opportunity to capitalize on this growing need while investing in the development of the industry as a whole."

"CompTIA is a trusted name in IT, with significant partnerships across sectors and industries," said George Jaber, Principal at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to working with CompTIA to invest in further developing its suite of industry-leading training and certification products, creating the next generation of resources that the industry needs while upholding CompTIA's global reputation."

This transaction is the latest in a long line of security investments pursued by Thoma Bravo. In 2024, the company acquired Darktrace, a British cybersecurity group and developer of the ActiveAI security platform, and Everbridge, a critical event management company.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025 and is subject to customary regulatory approval.

Macquarie Capital, Ropes & Gray LLP, and Polsinelli LLP are serving as advisors to H.I.G. and Thoma Bravo. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to CompTIA, and Husch Blackwell LLP is serving as legal advisor.