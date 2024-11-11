First Coast Security acquired by ICTS Europe

First Coast Security (FCS), a Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of security services delivered by highly trained professionals across North America, has been acquired by ICTS Europe, an international comprehensive security solutions provider headquartered in Roissy-en-France, France, and owned by Paris-based Groupe Sofinord.

The acquisition will establish FCS as the North American corporate security business unit of ICTS Europe, strengthening the billion-dollar group’s presence in the U.S. Nothing will change for FCS’ clients and staff, who will continue to provide the same high-quality services they always have.

“FCS is a successful, rapidly growing business that was built on the same values as ICTS Europe,” commented Oren Sapir, President and CEO of ICTS Europe. “When we look at the cultural match and the strategic fit, when we see the strength of FCS’ management team, when we consider the business opportunities, it is easy to get excited about the potential this acquisition has.”

“We’re still the same FCS you know and trust—delivering the same local expertise you rely on—but with the added power of ICTS Europe behind us,” Tim Frank, CEO of FCS, said in a letter to clients. “While we will continue to serve our traditional local clients, we’re now able to expand our support to meet the global demands many of you have been asking about. Whether you’re looking for security services across the U.S. or need trusted support for your global operations, we’ve got you covered!”

The transaction will change nothing about day-to-day operations from the standpoint of staff, and the organization’s culture—which makes it a great place to work—will remain the same as the company transitions and strengthens its position in the market, said founder E. Bland Cologne. “ICTS shares a very similar history and culture and is an excellent fit for our organization,” he said. “This is a significant milestone for us, one that opens the door to exciting opportunities for growth, innovation, and development.”

Cologne will continue to support the business of FCS, and the joint vision with ICTS will be the guiding force for the company’s team, while Frank and his entire leadership team will remain in their current roles as well.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Security ProAdvisors LLC represented First Coast Security in the transaction.