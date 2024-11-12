ASSA ABLOY acquires IXLA in Italy

ASSA ABLOY has acquired IXLA, an Italian manufacturer of advanced laser and color personalization systems for cards and passports.

"I am very pleased to welcome the IXLA team into the ASSA ABLOY Group. IXLA is an interesting technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and will increase our presence in the government card personalization equipment space and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Welcoming IXLA into the HID family demonstrates our commitment to providing convenient and efficient document personalization solutions across a variety of industries," says Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. "With IXLA's technology and expertise, we are better positioned for geographic expansion, particularly in the government and financial institution space."

IXLA was founded in 2003 and has some 50 employees. Based in Romano Canavese, Italy, it will be part of HID's Secure Issuance Business Area.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MEUR 13 (approx. MSEK 150) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.