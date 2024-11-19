Latch announces Jamie Siminoff will transition to advisory role in 2025

Latch, Inc., soon to be DOOR, today announced Jamie Siminoff, Chief Strategy Officer, will step down from his current role and transition to the advisory role of Doorman in 2025. Over the last year and a half, the team at DOOR has built upon the foundation of Latch’s existing access control solutions and entry systems with new products and services that deliver the connected residential living experience people expect in today’s world. With a continued focus on operational discipline and efficiency, the company will be executing its strategy from its headquarters in St. Louis.

“I joined Latch to help build a foundation for growth, and I believe we have done just that,” said Siminoff. “We have invented around the future of multifamily property management, joining forces with key partners, introducing innovative new products, and launching the DOOR brand and app to expand the possibilities of what Latch can do. We have worked hard to establish the Latch headquarters in St. Louis, and the core management team based there will continue to realize our vision, with a focus on innovating the way we live in our homes and buildings. I look forward to continuing to support the team as Doorman.”

Since Latch acquired Honest Day’s Work in July 2023, Siminoff and the Latch team have continued advancing the company’s strategic vision. Highlights include:

Opening a 62,000+ square foot headquarters and warehouse in St. Louis, which now employs 50+ Latch team members and enables the company to better support its customers and drive operational efficiency.

Key leadership hires, including David Lillis, SVP of Finance, and Chris Peckham, Head of Sales, who lead the St. Louis headquarters.

Launching the DOOR app to bring together products, services, technology, and community that improve the residential living experience and reduce costs for building owners.

Launching the James app, which enables drivers to seamlessly book clients and manage their businesses.

Introducing several hardware products, including a new suite of smart sensors and IoT products that enable facility managers to monitor buildings from the DOOR app; the M3 Retrofit Lock, which retrofits to common mortise locks; the R2 Retrofit Kit to replace outdated access readers with mobile-enabled functionality; and the refreshed DOOR Link and new DOOR Solar Sign.

Acquiring HelloTech, a service platform delivering on-demand, last-mile installation, setup, and connected device support.

Launching DOOR Property Management through the acquisition of The Broadway Company’s property management division. This strategic acquisition enables Latch to operate the entire property stack from physical management to advanced technology solutions.

Siminoff will be at Latch’s ISC East Booth (#1129) this week in New York, where the company is showcasing its products and services. Siminoff will make the transition to Doorman effective January 1, 2025.