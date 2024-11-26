LVT launches ACCESS Taskforce in Detroit in collaboration with retailers, state and local officials

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), a provider of customizable mobile security solutions, today announced the activation of the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security (ACCESS) Taskforce in Detroit. The initiative, which builds from success in other cities, is centered around reducing crime and creating a safer environment for employees, customers, and community members by fostering greater collaboration amongst retailers, state and local officials, and solution providers.

The ACCESS Taskforce is led by LVT in partnership with the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), law enforcement, retailers, government officials, and other community safety leaders. Participating retailers include 7-Eleven, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Meijer, and Ulta Beauty.

LVT mobile security units will be placed in key locations like retail shopping centers and known crime hotspots across the city. Crime deterrence features, including loudspeaker announcements and spotlights, which can be customized and automated, will complement advanced monitoring solutions that provide predictive insights when suspicious activity is detected. Participating retailers can select to share video footage with law enforcement when a crime occurs to support the effective tracking of bad actors across locations and gather substantive evidence to drive successful prosecution.

The pilot ACCESS Taskforce initiative was originally conducted in Opelika, AL, and Paducah, KY, and drove measurable improvements, including a 40% overall decrease in theft and a 54% decrease in burglaries.

LVT and the LPRC will publish findings from the Detroit ACCESS Taskforce in Q3 2025. Learn more about LVT’s mobile security solutions at www.lvt.com.

