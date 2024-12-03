SIA opens call for nominations for 2025 Women in Security Forum Power 100

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has opened the call for nominations for the 2025 SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF) Power 100. Now in its fourth year, this annual initiative, presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum community, honors 100 women in the security industry whose outstanding accomplishments and success stories are breaking barriers, redefining the faces of leadership, and showcasing the innovative contributions women bring to the industry.

“SIA is proud to kick off the fourth year of the Women in Security Forum’s Power 100—a signature WISF initiative celebrating the trailblazing women who are driving, advancing, and transforming our industry,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We highly encourage our member companies and the broader security community to nominate the inspiring women at their organizations and help us identify and honor these outstanding leaders.”

The Power 100 program recognizes women in security who model leadership, inspire others, and shape and transform the industry. The 2025 SIA WISF Power 100 honorees will be announced on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025. Honorees will be invited to and recognized at a special SIA Women in Security Forum event at ISC West 2025.

“The SIA Women in Security Power 100 award isn’t just recognition—it’s a spotlight on trailblazers redefining leadership, innovation, and resilience in an industry that thrives on strength and vigilance,” said Alice DiSanto, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum and vice president of global marketing at Rajant Corporation. “I cannot wait to see who will achieve their 3x spotlight and who will enter anew into this realm of recognition.”

Power 100 nominations are reviewed by the WISF IlluminateHER Subcommittee and evaluated on the criteria of quality of response, significance of achievement(s), and positive impact towards innovation, leadership, and/or diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

Nominate an individual for the 2025 WISF Power 100 here. Individuals may nominate multiple individuals, and persons may also nominate themselves. Previous honorees are eligible to be renominated. All nominations must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2025.

SIA’s Women in Security Forum community works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit, and cultivate women’s leadership for a bolder presence within the industry. In addition to the Power 100, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers several programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, which furthers educational opportunities and advancement for a diverse security workforce; special keynote breakfast events at ISC West and East; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; co-leadership of the Security LeadHER conference; virtual education offerings; collaborative projects with other organizations seeking to empower women in security and technology; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards; thought leadership and speaking opportunities; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all employees of SIA member companies and SIA student members; learn more and get involved.