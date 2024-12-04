Genetec releases 2025 State of Physical Security Report

Hybrid cloud adoption grows as organizations seek flexibility and control

As organizations evaluate cloud solutions for physical security, most are prioritizing a hybrid strategy that aligns with operational needs, budget constraints, and storage requirements. This pragmatic and flexible deployment approach allows critical data and applications to be managed both on-premises and in the cloud.

According to the report, 43% of end users envision hybrid deployments as their preferred approach within the next five years, compared to just 18% favoring fully cloud-based implementations and 17% planning to remain fully on-premises. This preference for hybrid cloud is echoed by consultants and channel partners, with 66% of consultants planning to recommend hybrid deployments in the next five years.

This data not only reflects the rising demand for adaptable deployment models but also highlights a measured approach to cloud adoption as the industry matures.

By focusing on operational realities, varying costs of the cloud, and evolving security requirements, organizations will be better positioned to successfully adopt the cloud at a pace and cost that reflects their needs.​

“There’s no all-or-nothing with a hybrid-cloud approach. Businesses remain in total control of how they deploy their systems across various locations. With an open ecosystem, they can implement the best technology—whether on-premises or in the cloud—that meets their business needs and avoid unnecessary compromise, without ever being locked into proprietary solutions. This allows them to deploy, scale, and upgrade systems faster, streamline processes, and strengthen their security posture in the most efficient and effective ways,” said Christian Morin, Vice President Product Engineering, Genetec Inc.