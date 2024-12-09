SIA opens call for speakers for 2025 GovSummit conference

The Security Industry Association (SIA) is seeking proposals from subject matter experts for the 2025 SIA GovSummit—SIA’s annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2025 will be held May 20-21 in Washington, D.C.

“Gathering hundreds of public- and private-sector security leaders in the nation’s capital each year, SIA GovSummit offers a high-impact program of dynamic content and top expertise on the government’s technology needs, the latest policy trends, and the effects of the evolving risk environment on our industry’s security products, system integrations, and innovations,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We encourage SIA members, government experts, and the broader security and public safety community to share your ideas for commercial-free, engaging sessions that will inform and benefit GovSummit attendees.”

Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education on security topics affecting federal, state, and local agencies. SIA is seeking high-quality session proposals on topics in:

Contracting and procurement

Proposed legislation and regulations

Regulatory compliance

State and local policy trends

Protecting government facilities

Standards, codes, or best practices development

Law enforcement and first responder technology

Emerging technologies for the government sector

Session proposals for GovSummit 2025 must be submitted by Friday, January 31. Learn more and submit your proposal here.

Registration is now open for the 2025 SIA GovSummit! This event is free to attend for government workers, including public safety, military/defense, education and legislative staff, and other government employees. GovSummit is considered a “widely attended gathering” and complies with all relevant event guidelines. Industry registration starts at $295 for SIA members; learn more and register here.