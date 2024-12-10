PE firm Graham Partners acquires Becklar

Becklar, a provider of connected safety and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce that it has received an investment from Graham Partners. Becklar management and existing private equity partner BV Investment Partners will both roll substantial ownership stakes and welcome Graham as the new lead investor.

With over 40 years of experience in fire and security detection, critical event monitoring, live video intervention, remote guarding, personal emergency response systems (PERS), and lone-worker safety, Becklar has established itself as a trusted partner in the safety and security industry.

“Becklar’s investment from Graham Partners is a pivotal moment for our company,” said Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar LLC. “Our new partnership will enhance our ability to innovate further, add new use cases and markets, increase our scale, and enable Becklar to deliver even greater value to our partners and enterprise customers across North America and eventually Europe. We are excited to join forces with Graham, whose resources and experience will seek to propel Becklar into our next phase of growth.”

Graham Partners focuses on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing and industrial technology. By leveraging their strategic guidance, reach, and operational experience, Becklar has the opportunity to deepen its penetration of markets and critical event monitoring use cases, accelerate innovation, acquire add-on and adjacent complementary businesses, and expand its leadership in the growing connected safety industry.

“Becklar’s commitment to protecting life and property and enhancing safety through their innovative solutions makes it an ideal fit for our portfolio,” said Rob Newbold, Managing Principal at Graham Partners. “We are thrilled to collaborate with their talented team to build on their strong foundation and unlock the next phase of growth, expansion, and innovation.”

Under this new ownership, Becklar will continue to operate from its headquarters in Ogden, Utah, with its current leadership team. The company remains dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers while advancing its role as a leader in connected safety technologies and solutions platforms.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the exceptional team at Becklar over the last few years to help scale the business, add new capabilities, and enter new markets. There is still a lot of opportunity to go after, and Graham is a terrific new partner to help the Becklar team capture it,” said Justin Garrison, Managing Director at BV.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Choate served as the legal advisor to Becklar and BV on this transaction.