    ASSA ABLOY acquires Roger in Poland

    Dec. 17, 2024
    The Polish company manufactures on-premise electronic access control systems and related hardware.
    ASSA ABLOY has acquired Roger Sp. z o.o. sp.k., a Polish manufacturer of on-premise electronic access control systems and related hardware.

    "I look forward to welcoming Roger into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

    "Roger has over 30 years of track record in Poland with a reputation as a strong electronic access control system provider trusted by over 5 million users. The team has a solid track record of innovation and is a valuable addition to our business," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the EMEIA Division.

    Roger was established in 1991 and has some 100 employees. The main office and assembly facility is located in Gosciszewo, Poland.

    Sales for 2023 amounted to about MPLN 42 (approx. MSEK 110) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

