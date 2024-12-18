Allied Universal’s acquisition of Unified Command supports technology-enabled corporate strategy

Allied Universal, a security and facility services provider, today announced its acquisition of Unified Command, an event safety and security technology provider.

Specializing in event surveillance video, command center operations, and situational awareness services, the addition of Unified Command supports Allied Universal’s growth strategy to become the most technologically advanced security services provider in the world.

“It’s an exciting time for Allied Universal, and this acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding our technology-enabled growth strategy,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “We are pleased to have Unified Command join our team and play an integral role in the company’s evolution.”

Members of Unified Command’s team will join the Allied Universal management team, including founder and CEO Chad Ladov.

“We are excited to join the world’s premier security provider. Becoming part of an organization with the resources, technology, and depth of services that Allied Universal offers enables us to provide greater value to the customers we serve in the event space.” Ladov said. “Our entire team is extremely motivated to bring our unique offering of temporary surveillance solutions to Allied Universal’s extensive portfolio of customers.”

Between 2022 and 2024, Allied Universal completed 24 acquisitions—15 in North America and nine internationally. In 2021, Allied Universal acquired 10 companies, including G4S.