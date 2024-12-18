ASSA ABLOY acquires Norshield Security Products in the U.S.

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Norshield Security Products (Norshield), a U.S. manufacturer of high-security openings and enclosures.

"I am very pleased to welcome Norshield into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Norshield’s focus on certified ballistic, attack- and blast-resistant products complements our current high-security door portfolio and will enhance our expertise in this market,” says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. “Norshield’s exemplary reputation for high-quality, innovative products and excellent customer service reflects our values, and I am excited for them to join ASSA ABLOY.”

Norshield was founded in 1981 and has some 70 employees. The main office and factory are located in Montgomery, Alabama, USA.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MUSD 16 (approx. MSEK 170). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.