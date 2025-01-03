BearCom announces transformative acquisition of Stone Security

BearCom, a premier North American integrator of voice, security, and data solutions, today announced the acquisition of Stone Security, a leading provider of enterprise-class physical security products and services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Stone Security's physical security expertise to BearCom's existing security solutions portfolio further cements BearCom's position as a leading end-to-end integrator of advanced voice, security, and data solutions.

Founded in 2005, Stone Security is a trusted global security integrator with 12 offices across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. Stone Security designs and delivers comprehensive security systems that enhance the safety and efficiency of its expansive customer base. With its best-in-class suite of security solutions, Stone Security supports a diverse range of enterprise-level customers across multiple verticals, including educational institutions, municipalities, transportation, distribution centers, and data centers.

"Stone Security has been a leader in security integration for almost two decades, and I am thrilled to welcome them to the BearCom family. Their tremendous growth is a direct result of their ability to design and deliver highly technical security solutions, combined with high integrity and a dedication to their customers and employees," said Les Fry, CEO of BearCom. "Stone Security brings more than 225 highly trained, technically advanced team members and a geographical footprint that will further solidify our position as a trusted partner for our customers on business and mission-critical security matters."

"BearCom is a clear leader in the communications industry, and we have long been impressed by their ability to integrate advanced solutions to solve the critical safety and security needs of their customers," said Brent Edmunds, CEO of Stone Security. "We are looking forward to joining the BearCom family and working with Les and his team to expand our customer offerings and provide our high-level service at an even greater scale."

BearCom's acquisition of Stone Security marks the company's second acquisition since Siris' initial 2023 investment and is an important milestone as BearCom continues to expand its capabilities across the physical security space.

"The acquisition of Stone Security is transformational and highly complementary for BearCom," said Dave Calamai, Managing Director at Siris. "By leveraging Stone Security's leadership position in the video surveillance and access control space, BearCom can provide a unique, end-to-end security solution suite across the Americas. We are excited to partner with Stone Security's founders to accelerate growth."

"Stone Security's commitment to providing high-quality, reliable security solutions and building customer trust will be invaluable as BearCom continues to build out its physical security offerings," added Tom Echols, BearCom's Vice President of Security Solutions. "We are excited to work with Stone Security during this next chapter of growth."

Stone Security's strong, loyal partnerships with Axis, LenelS2, Milestone, and Wesco will continue to be an instrumental part of their business model. Additionally, Stone's three operating founders, Brent Edmunds, Joey Edmunds, and Aaron Simpson, will remain with the company and play a key role in shaping BearCom's security strategy moving forward.

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP served as legal advisors to BearCom. Buchalter PC served as legal advisor to Stone Security.