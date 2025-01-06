Acre acquires REKS to transform access control with AI innovation

Acre Security, a provider of cutting-edge security platforms, is proud to announce the acquisition of REKS, a transformative, purpose-built, generative AI solution designed for access control environments. This strategic deal marks a significant step forward in Acre’s mission to drive innovation and redefine the future of security technology.

Developed by Adam and Jeff Groom—who now join Acre to drive its newly established AI Development Team in the roles of Director, Business Development, AI, and Director of Engineering, AI—REKS represents a groundbreaking advancement in applying AI into security applications. At its core, REKS empowers security professionals to interact with their systems in a smarter, more intuitive way.

Transforming Access Control with AI

REKS is specifically developed to understand the unique terms and operational language of access control, enabling stakeholders to obtain critical insights effortlessly. For example, a simple query like, “Show me all the access denied events at the data center for the last month,” delivers an instant, accurate response—eliminating the need for manual searches and complex reporting.

“REKS brings a new level of intelligence to access control, allowing customers to use their data in ways that make the most sense for them,” said Darren Learmonth, Chief Technology Officer at Acre Security. “This acquisition further strengthens the enterprise nature of our platform and positions Acre as the leader in delivering AI-powered solutions.”

Tailored AI for Security Professionals

The security industry is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from its reliance on hardware and aligning with rapid advancements in IoT, AI, and IT. This shift marks a broader trend toward systems that prioritize seamless integration, operational efficiency, and adaptability to an evolving security and enterprise risk landscape. Acre Access Control is a cloud-native ecosystem platform that combines flexibility with a rapid path to cloud adoption. The integration of REKS’ AI engine will further enhance this solution, adding greater sophistication and user-friendliness. Development efforts are actively underway to ensure a seamless implementation.

Unlike generic AI tools, REKS is purpose-built for the access control industry and protects the critical privacy and ownership of customer data. By leveraging SOTA generative AI techniques, REKS understands industry-specific concepts and terminology.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Acre Security and bringing REKS to a broader audience,” said Adam Groom. “Acre’s leadership in security technology and their forward-looking approach make this the perfect home for REKS. We’re excited to contribute to Acre’s vision and explore new opportunities to drive innovation in access control and beyond.”

Expanding REKS’ Capabilities

While initially focused on access control, Acre may explore opportunities to expand REKS’ capabilities to other aligned segments such as intrusion detection and visitor management. This will enhance Acre’s ability to streamline operations across a broader range of security needs.

Building the Future with AI

Adam and Jeff Groom bring deep expertise and a passion for innovation to Acre’s AI Development Team. This team will grow as Acre accelerates the integration of REKS into its product portfolio, delivering powerful AI-driven capabilities to customers worldwide.

“We’re excited to welcome Adam and Jeff to the Acre team,” added Learmonth. “Their vision and expertise will be critical as we explore the full potential of REKS and continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in security technology.”