Cook & Boardman acquires Intellicom

The Cook & Boardman Group LLC, a provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced the acquisition of Intellicom, Inc., headquartered in Durham, NC, with another location in Wilmington, NC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Intellicom is a technology infrastructure company specializing in engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of audio/video collaboration, security, DAS, and structured cabling systems, proudly serving customers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for nearly 20 years.

"We are excited to welcome Intellicom to the Cook & Boardman family. Intellicom has built a strong reputation in the Carolinas, which has been driven by their excellent customer service and deep-tenured relationships. We are looking forward to working with Paul and the rest of their team to achieve even greater success in the future," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"We are thrilled to enter this new chapter with Cook & Boardman as it represents a significant step forward in advancing the Intellicom's legacy. The acquisition not only honors our core values of excellence in customer satisfaction and quality performance, but it also empowers us to reach new heights. Together, we will continue this mission with greater strength and innovation, ensuring that the commitment to exceptional service and results will resonate for years to come," said Paul Connor, General Manager of Intellicom.

The company will continue to operate under the Intellicom name, and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Intellicom represents C&B's tenth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.