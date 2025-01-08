Mission 500 announces new leadership and board updates for 2025

Mission 500, a security industry nonprofit charity dedicated to supporting children in need across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, is pleased to announce several key updates to its Board of Directors. Jason Lutz, previously Treasurer, has been named Chair, succeeding Co-Chairs Tracy Larson and Janet Fenner. Board member John Nemerofsky is named Treasurer, and Garrett Savage, Secretary, succeeding Sarah Flanagan.

“I want to sincerely thank Tracy and Janet for their exceptional leadership over the past two years,” said Lutz, Industry Affairs Leader at Resideo Technologies. “Their passion for Mission 500 has been inspiring, and I look forward to building on their hard work.”

Lutz has been a dedicated advocate for Mission 500 since joining the board in 2019. His leadership on the service trip committee and his tenure as Treasurer make him uniquely positioned to guide the organization as Chair.

Nemerofsky, COO of Sage Integration, brings a wealth of operational experience to his new role as Treasurer. A Mission 500 board member since 2022, he also holds numerous other leadership positions within the security industry, including the Security Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors.

Savage, Director of Category Strategy at ADI Global and long-time Mission 500 supporter, has been a board member since 2024. His extensive security industry experience and collaborative approach will undoubtedly support Mission 500’s strategic initiatives and communications efforts.

In addition to its leadership changes, the Mission 500 Board of Directors is poised to welcome two new members in 2025. This includes past Mission 500 Chair, Ken Gould, President at KJG Consulting, and Stacy Deveraux, President, ASSA ABLOY Electromechanical Solutions Group.

“It has been an incredible honor to work alongside Tracy and the rest of the Mission 500 Board as Co-Chair for the past two years,” said Fenner, President of Defined Marketing. “In this role, I’ve been able to experience firsthand the impact of our charitable efforts, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to Mission 500’s success in a new capacity.”

“As our time as co-chairs concludes, I am deeply grateful to Janet,” said Larson, President and Partner at WeSuite. “Her tireless and unwavering support enabled Mission 500 to achieve so much. Thank you to the Board and the industry for the incredible support in rebuilding Mission 500 after COVID. Together, we have helped thousands of children. As we pass the torch to Jason, we are confident he will lead Mission 500 into the next exciting new chapter. I look forward to supporting him, John, Garrett, and the entire team as we continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve established.”

For more information about Mission 500 and its initiatives, please visit www.mission500.org.