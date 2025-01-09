SEC partners with SCIP to expand focus on private-sector intelligence

The Security Executive Council (SEC) is partnering with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence Professionals (SCIP) to further a shared mission of providing resources and thought leadership to the private-sector intelligence community.

“The use of protective intelligence in the private sector is growing,” said Bob Hayes, Managing Director of the Security Executive Council. “Organizations are recognizing the value of protective intelligence both to identify risks and threats and to support threat assessment.” While there are several disciplines of intelligence, said Hayes, “the SEC focuses on and will assist SCIP in the advancement of protective intelligence disciplines. This strategic alliance will benefit both organizations and their constituencies.”

This alliance expands on the SEC’s existing work in the private-sector intelligence field with Mercyhurst University’s School of Intelligence, Computing, & Global Politics. The SEC already connects corporate security leaders with Mercyhurst students and faculty to coordinate research projects and data analysis internship opportunities and jointly operates the SEC Business Intelligence & Innovation Lab (BI2 Lab) at Mercyhurst’s Center for Intelligence Research Analysis and Training (CIRAT).

“At SCIP, we are committed to advancing the intelligence discipline across all sectors. As the only global non-profit intelligence association offering accredited certification in the intelligence field, we believe our partnership with the SEC will strengthen the intelligence ecosystem,” explained Paul Santilli, CEO of SCIP. “By combining SEC’s expertise in corporate security with our global network of intelligence professionals, we’re uniquely positioned to provide top-tier educational resources and best practices, positioning protective intelligence as a key tool in risk management. Together, we will empower professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to address evolving threats and drive sustainable growth,” added Santilli.

SCIP and the SEC have much in common. Both build community and provide networking and educational opportunities within their sectors, and both offer unique and exclusive knowledge bases of best practices and tools. The SEC hopes to provide SCIP members with thought leadership and insight into how corporate security intelligence in particular can help advance SCIP’s goal of using intelligence for the betterment of people and planet.