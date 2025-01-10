Motorola Solutions expands retail portfolio with Theatro acquisition

Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Theatro Labs, Inc., maker of AI and voice-powered communication and digital workflow software for frontline workers, based in Richardson, Texas.

Theatro’s software-as-a-service platform, purposefully designed for frontline workers, provides a suite of collaboration applications that deliver information in real time to help improve their productivity and physical safety. Using conversational language through a wearable device, users can ask Theatro’s AI voice assistant for guidance to assist customers, check inventory and pricing, and communicate with other team members. The technology can help accelerate employees’ work processes and product knowledge.

Additionally, with frontline employee safety threats and theft incidents continuing to rise, Theatro enables employees to discreetly alert management and security teams when they feel unsafe directly through the wearable device, while the AI voice assistant can issue step-by-step safety and incident protocol guidance to help manage a response. Theatro’s software also integrates with video security cameras to identify potential theft or safety threats and proactively alert employees on the store floor.

“Theatro is designed to prioritize both safety and operational efficiency, which are essential for all frontline workers,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “With Theatro, we are continuing to invest in innovative technologies that purposefully apply AI to protect employees while automating how they work and improving their service to customers.”

Theatro serves well-known U.S. retailers across a broad range of merchant categories. Motorola Solutions and Theatro expect to integrate complementary workflows across Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of technologies, including body cameras, fixed video, panic buttons, and radios, to provide new value-added services to existing customers while expanding growth opportunities in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and education.

“For more than a decade, we have been passionate about innovating for frontline workers,” said Chris Todd, President & CEO, Theatro. “We’re thrilled to be joining Motorola Solutions to enable even more capabilities that help team members remain safe while delivering their best work every day.”

Both Motorola Solutions and Theatro will be exhibiting at NRF '25 - Retail's Big Show from Jan. 12-14 in New York City. Motorola Solutions will be located at booth #706 and Theatro at booth #807.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, following receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.