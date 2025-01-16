Secure Logiq announces strategic partnership with IDIS at Intersec 2025

Secure Logiq is proud to announce a strategic partnership with IDIS, unveiled at Intersec 2025. This new alliance is set to deliver advanced surveillance solutions for critical infrastructure, mega-projects, and demanding enterprise applications across the Middle East.

Renowned for its specialized server technology for HD surveillance applications, Secure Logiq is set to enhance the performance and efficiency of IDIS’s end-to-end video surveillance solutions. Responding to the growing demand for hybrid surveillance solutions in the region, this partnership formalizes years of collaboration between the two firms and is set to unlock up to 40% savings on video storage hardware stacks, offering significant value to users in sectors ranging from oil and gas to banking and critical infrastructure.

Robin Hughes, Co-Founder of Secure Logiq, highlighted the synergy between the two companies: “We have been delighted with the collaboration between our product management teams testing IDIS’s feature-rich VMS, IDIS Solution Suite, deployed on Secure Logiq’s powerful H series servers. Hundreds of real-time, full HD video streams were recorded to a single server whilst barely impacting system resources. This pairing of leading software and hardware technologies offers the perfect solution for the large-scale enterprise CCTV projects we are seeing in the Middle East.”

Dennis Choi, General Manager of IDIS Middle East & Africa, echoed this enthusiasm: “Both our companies have a strong presence in the Middle East and a track record of delivering customer-specific specialist video solutions for demanding applications, including those with 90-days-plus storage requirements. Our collaboration with Secure Logiq will strengthen our presence in the region and benefit many more users."

In addition to this partnership, IDIS is unveiling its new Edge AI Camera Plus range, featuring advanced AI video analytics designed to enhance vigilance and operational efficiency. These cameras include tools like automatic image cropping, attribute search, and deep learning analytics for real-time detection of critical events such as crowd detection, abandoned objects, and violence.

Visitors at Intersec 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 14-16, can learn more about this exciting collaboration at Stand S1-G40 (Secure Logiq) and Stand S1-H23 (IDIS).

For more information, visit www.securelogiq.com and www.idisglobal.com.