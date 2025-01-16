NAPCO promotes Peter Lowenstein to head Napco Access

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., based in Amityville, NY, is proud to announce Peter Lowenstein’s promotion to head up sales for Napco Access, a newly unified group combining the company’s three access control divisions: Alarm Lock, Marks USA, and Napco Access Pro (formerly Continental).

Stephen Spinelli, SVP of all NAPCO Security Technologies Sales, stated, “With the growth and convergence of our access control technologies, it’s the perfect time to unify these divisions. Peter’s proven success and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal leader to drive this initiative, benefitting our valued integrators, locksmiths, and contract hardware professional customers. This move also aligns seamlessly with the company’s recent debut of MVP Access, Napco’s new cloud-hosted platform, integrating Alarm Lock Trilogy Networx Access Locks, ArchiTech Locks featuring Marks Designer Trim, and Continental Enterprise Controllers.”

Peter joined NAPCO four years ago, bringing extensive experience from distribution and competitive manufacturers. Under his leadership, the team will continue to expand key relationships, develop strategic partnerships, and grow the business. He will oversee sales teams from Alarm Lock, Napco Access Pro, and Marks USA, ensuring customer-focused solutions and relationships.

Peter is committed to supporting Napco Access customers nationwide and driving growth for them and NAPCO. You can reach him at [email protected] or (631) 263-4049.