SIA releases new and enhanced privacy resources on Data Privacy Day 2025

On Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28, 2025), the Security Industry Association (SIA) has released a set of new and updated resources and programs around data privacy for security industry professionals.

SIA’s new Data Privacy Pro Certificate is a brand-new course offering that helps learners gain a strong understanding of key data privacy concepts. The course covers critical topics including:

Understanding personally identifiable information

Security industry-specific considerations

Privacy by design

Privacy impact assessments

Encryption and security

Navigating data partnerships

Key principles of data protection and securing data

Building trust through transparency and informed consent

Collaborating with law enforcement

Essential data handling strategies

Navigating data privacy and compliance in the U.S. and abroad

Member registration for the Data Privacy Pro Certificate is free thanks to the generous underwriting support of the Secure Worker Access Consortium and its managing partner, Daniel Krantz; nonmembers can access the course for $99.

SIA has released a new 2025 edition of its Guide to U.S. Biometric Privacy Laws—a reference guide to state laws on biometric information and related legislative trends. Biometric technologies have emerged as critical to the security field because they can enhance the capabilities of solutions like video security, access control, and identity management systems that help customers secure their facilities, employees, and patrons against the threat of violence, theft, or other harm. As state-level data privacy laws continue to be enacted across the country and clarified by state courts, this guide, produced by SIA’s government relations team and co-authored by Dykema, can serve as a starting point for any business user or industry supplier of biometric technologies attempting to navigate the often complex legal landscape around biometrics throughout the United States. This resource is free for SIA members and will be made available for purchase for nonmembers soon.

In its newly enhanced and expanded Security Cornerstones Learning Series, which offers essential education on core business and technology topics within the security industry, SIA has produced an educational module on data privacy in the security, which addresses critical principles governing the collection, use, and protection of personal data. The module covers essential topics such as privacy by design, data minimization, the relationship between privacy and security, and key aspects of legislation and regulatory compliance. Security Cornerstones is a comprehensive, flexible training solution designed to provide novice professionals with a clear understanding of physical security technologies and best practices and expand technical knowledge for experienced employees by exploring industry elements they may not encounter daily, and the self-paced e-learning courses are available in both English and Spanish.

“On Data Privacy Day, SIA is proud to reiterate and build on its commitment to promoting sound data privacy practices in our converged security technology industry through the introduction of three new and enhanced resources on data privacy,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Privacy and security have complementary roles in networked security solutions, and SIA is proud to be a leader on advancing both. We encourage our members and the broader industry to take advantage of these informational, impactful certification, training, and learning offerings.”

On Jan. 28, SIA joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a coalition of other trade associations in signing and circulating a letter to the congressional leaders of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce urging renewed action on the development of a comprehensive national privacy law. The letter offers several principles to achieve this goal—a national privacy framework, individual rights around the use of personal information, transparency, responsible data use, security, preserving beneficial data uses, small business protections, reasonable enforcement, and collaborative compliance—and offers collaboration with Congress to ensure that consumers and businesses have certainty that individual data and privacy are protected and that consumers can benefit from continued innovation.

On Jan. 28, SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board Chair Bobby Prostko shared a letter with SIA members highlighting the importance of this global initiative to raise awareness of the importance of protecting personal data. Prostko, who serves as deputy general counsel, IP and cybersecurity, and chief privacy officer at Allegion, encouraged the industry to reaffirm its commitment to privacy and uphold the highest standards of security and trust.

These programs are the latest in SIA’s initiatives and activities on data privacy, which include engagement with our member volunteers through the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board—an expert-led group providing information and best practices to help SIA members handle sensitive data in a safe and secure manner to protect the personally identifiable information of their employees, partners, and customers from potential breaches. The board leverages the collective expertise of industry professionals, law enforcement, security practitioners, and data privacy experts to inform and educate SIA member companies about the importance of protecting personally identifiable information and has produced additional data privacy resources, including a SIA privacy code of conduct and a privacy code of practice for video surveillance, tips for implementing data privacy, guidance on privacy regulations, and more. SIA additionally engages on critical data privacy-related issues through its work with the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board, which promotes the advancement and adoption of innovative biometric and digital identification solutions to secure critical assets, protect individual identity, safeguard proprietary data, and enhance consumer experience.

